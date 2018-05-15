Filed Under:Cheesecake Factory, Joan Murray, Local TV, Politics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several Cheesecake Factory workers who reportedly harassed a customer wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap have been suspended, according to the company.

Eugenior Joseph, 22, was out with his girlfriend’s family at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant at the Dadeland Mall on Mother’s Day when a female employee noticed his hat, he told the conservative website Daily Wire which was the first to tell his story.

Several of the woman’s co-workers came over after she pointed it out. Witnesses said about a dozen employees surrounded Joseph’s table and made abusive remarks, one employee told him that they wanted to punch him in the face.

One employee tried to scare Joseph by standing behind him “balling his fists, smacking his fists,” Joseph told the Daily Wire. When he exited a restaurant bathroom, Joseph encountered employees “clapping and yelling, and just screaming things at me,” he told the site.

“Upon learning of this incident, we immediately apologized to the guests in person,” a Cheesecake Factory spokesperson stated in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. “The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended pending the results of our investigation.”

