MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF0 tornado hit Palm Beach County early Monday morning.

The tornado traveled 1.5-miles in the Acreage, according to the National Weather Service, causing damage to trees and property.

An EFO tornado will have winds speeds between 65 to 85 mph, cause broken branches, push over shallow-rooted trees and slight damage to chimneys, according to the National Weather Service.