MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christopher Columbus High School Principal, David Pugh, released a statement Monday morning saying he now regrets using a caged tiger as the main attraction at Friday’s jungle-themed prom.

“Upon reflection, we regret the decision to have live animals at our prom. This decision in no way reflects the Marist values, teachings of the Catholic Church and/or the accomplishments of our young and that of our distinguished alumni. We remain proud of the work we do in our community by raising awareness for pediatric cancer, autism and our homeless veterans, to name a few,” the statement read.

The event, held at the DoubleTree Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center, upset some students and parents after a caged tiger appeared on stage.

Student Marie Christine Castellanos posted on her Facebook page “How shameful for Christopher Columbus High school …showing its students on prom night who is the “king of the jungle “ this poor tiger was used as an EXOTIC amusement for the mindless teenagers who were present.”

“The tiger didn’t really feel distressed.” Student Raphael Crespo, who attended prom, said. “It didn’t open its mouth at any point in time. It just paced back and forth a little bit,” he added.

Christopher Columbus High had put out an earlier statement addressing the situation:

“…several animals were displayed in a very controlled situation, including a Lemur, two Macaws, an African Fennec Fox, and a Tiger. Two Miami-Dade Police officers were present the entire time. The animals were provided by facilities that are licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The tiger, which was displayed for a few minutes in a cage was never harmed or in danger, was not forced to perform, was always accompanied by his handlers, and for the great majority of the time was lying down in a relaxed state facing away from the audience.”