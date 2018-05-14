Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Living the life of luxury in South Florida is expensive without a doubt but now there is a way to enjoy the luxury of a fancy hotel pool, gym or spa, without the high price tag.

It is called ResortPass and it allows users to book a day pass to enjoy a hotel’s pool, spa and other amenities for the day.

It is not a staycation, it’s a daycation.

You can soak up the sunshine at these participating hotels in Miami:

SLS Brickell, The Confidante Miami Beach, Four Seasons Hotel Miami, Bonaventure Resort & Spa, Trump International Beach Resort Miami, Grand Beach Hotel, and The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.

In Broward, participating hotels include The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach, and The Atlantic Hotel & Spa.

There are also participating hotels in Clearwater Beach, Amelia Island, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Palm Desert, San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Napa Valley and Kailua-Kona in Hawaii.

It is a great way for people to get away for a day and not go broke.

At the SLS Brickell, day passes start at $40 and includes two rooftop pools, poolside food and drink, lockers, showers, saunas, steam room, fitness center and 10% discount on spa services. Or you can upgrade to a cabana starting at $175, which includes day passes for up to eight people, a shaded cabana with sofa, bottled waters, flat screen TV.

Others hotels, such as the Bonaventure Resort & Spa in Weston, offer a day pass for adults for $20 that includes access to the pools, a drink from the cabana bar, a discount on food and beverages, and complimentary valet parking. The hotel also offers a spa pass for $30, which includes a regular day pass, access to the locker rooms, showers, steam room, sauna, whirlpool, spa pool, Zen garden, and fitness center and classes, as well as a discount on spa services.

Prices vary with each hotel and hotels can block out dates for events and charge surge prices based on availability, so rates could be higher on weekends and in peak season.

For more information, visit resortpass.com.