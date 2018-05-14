Whether it’s upgrading or downsizing, securing your home or protecting it for hurricane season, the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show has it all!

The Fort Lauderdale Home Show returns to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center from May 25-28th (Memorial Day Weekend.) Take advantage of special savings offered only at the Show, find design ideas and speak with experts who will help make your residential or commercial improvements just a little bit easier!

Here are some exhibitors to visit:

Kittle’s Flooring

Kittle’s Flooring Company has emerged with the intent of providing customers a high quality service. Their installations and finishing crew are professionally trained to offer you nothing less than the best quality craftsmanship. Choose from hardwood, laminate, vinyl and tile flooring as well as kitchen and bathroom cabinetry.

American Storm Protection

ASP Windows and Doors is South Florida’s premier impact window, entry doors, hurricane resistant patio doors, storefront and glazing contractors. For over 8 years they’ve been the leading professionals in hurricane protection and energy efficiency for residential, commercial, and high-rise applications. They provide the highest quality products, exceptional service, and superior technical and product knowledge for projects of all scales. ASP will be showcasing SIW Windows & Doors.

Paradise Grilling Systems

Paradise Grilling Systems is proud to offer the worlds’ strongest built Outdoor kitchens, Fireplaces, Fire Pits and Tiki Huts. The top reasons to choose their system are: (1) Strongest built welded frame with a lifetime warranty; (2) Oversized footrest that is better for posture; (3) Plug-n-Play electrical system that is safe for outdoor use; (4) Color changing LED lighting that is remote controlled; (5) Welded Tiki Hut frame with waterproofing: (6) Commercial grade stainless steel grills; (7) Flex Build bar system; and (8) Paradise Grilling Systems is America’s largest manufacturer.

Premium Digital Control & Automation

Premium Digital Control & Automation is the premiere automation design and installation company in South Florida. Their award-winning system lets you create a home or business that is fully customized and unique in its design. They make it easy for your automation system to become an extension and representation of yourself. They specialize in home automation and security; home theater and media rooms; motorized shading and drapery; and business automation and sound systems.

Other Show features will include:

Home Style 411: Let the Home Show featured Interior Designers show you what’s new, plus answer your design and décor questions. They’ll each create a beautiful room vignette filled with ideas and inspiration, so that you can get started on the next project. This year’s featured Interior Designers include Julia Alzate of Julia Alzate Design and Tips; Francy Arria of Max Space Design and Décor, and Roberta Black of RB Design; and Perla Lichi of Perla Lichi Design.

Lifestyle and Professional Development Seminars: There will be different speakers throughout the weekend at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage including seminars presented by Broward County Property Appraiser, Marty Kiar, members of Florida Master Gardeners of Broward County Parks and Recreation and Ygrene.

Family Day: Sunday is always Family Day at the Home Show and special, kid-friendly activities are designed to encourage creativity. Enjoy Broward County Parks’ Kids Creative Critter Corner where children will be taught to make construction paper models of marine and terrestrial animals and plants. They will learn about how important our oceans, beaches, estuaries, wetlands, and other habitats comprise their natural heritage.

Enjoy $1.00 admission for children 11 and under, the whole weekend! Regular Adult Admission is $10.00 available Online or at the Box Office. Purchase tickets by Thursday, May 24th and SAVE $3.00.

About the Home Design and Remodeling Show

For the FIFTH consecutive year, BizBash named the Home Design and Remodeling Show as one of Miami/South Florida’s Top 100 Events and placed fourth in the Trade Shows, Expos & Conventions category. The Miami and Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Shows have been South Florida’s largest and premier home improvement expos for over forty years. Homeowners can find a diverse range of products and solutions tailored specifically to the Florida housing market. Plus, encounter some of South Florida’s most prominent home designers and home remodeling companies. Because the Home Show features superior vendors, tens of thousands of excited homeowners attend the Home Shows, every year.

Above content provided by The Miami Home Design & Remodeling Show.