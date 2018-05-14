Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At Florida Highway Patrol Headquarters, the month of May is a time re-focus the public’s attention on an age-old campaign.

“If you’re not wearing your seatbelt, chances are if you’re involved in an accident you’re gonna get seriously hurt,” said Trooper Jose Sanchez.

Click It or Ticket is about awareness, education and enforcement from the men and women who are there responding to heartbreaking scenes like the one in August where an 8-year-old little girl was killed in Miramar who police say wasn’t wearing her seatbelt.

A situation that gets repeated hundreds of times a year.

“In 2017, six hundred people lost their lives by simply making the decision not to wear their seatbelt and were subsequently involved in a crash, said Trooper Chris Dellapietra.

It’s already the law but law enforcement is now making a public plea to save lives by sending a reminder, that although this is the month they choose to focus on awareness, if you don’t wear a seatbelt, they write tickets year-round.

By CBS4 reporter Rielle Creighton.