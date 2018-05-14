Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three months after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, there’s still a lot of hurt and psychological trauma that some students are trying to manage.

On Monday, Broward County Public Schools announced a new plan to help them deal with that pain. The district has partnered with The Center for Mind-Body Medicine which has worked with survivors of war, natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey, and other school shootings.

A team from the center will meet with students, teachers, and members of the community to train them how to help others.

“We work with local people, we teach you what we do, you learn how to do it yourself, and then you begin to share it in the community,” said Jim Gordon with The Center of Mind-Body Medicine.

On Monday, the initial workshops are being offered to teachers, students, and families of Douglas High. On Tuesday, they will be open to teachers and students from around the district.

This summer more intense training will take place to get the program up and running.