MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Things got a little wild at one high school prom and some students, and their parents, are not very happy about it.

Christopher Columbus High’s big night at the Double Tree Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center on Friday had a jungle theme.

Staff and student organizers spruced up the room with jungle themed decorations and made arrangements for several animals to be brought in. Among them was a tiger in a cage.

This angered some who sais it was animal abuse for the sake of entertainment.

Student Mari-Chris Castellanos posted on her Facebook page “How shameful for Christopher Columbus High school …showing its students on prom night who is the “king of the jungle “ this poor tiger was used as an EXOTIC amusement for the mindless teenagers who were present.”

Castellanos faults the school staff who arranged for the animals to be brought in.

Christopher Columbus High put out a statement addressing the situation. It read in part:

“…several animals were displayed in a very controlled situation, including a Lemur, two Macaws, an African Fennec Fox, and a Tiger. Two Miami-Dade Police officers were present the entire time. The animals were provided by facilities that are licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The tiger, which was displayed for a few minutes in a cage was never harmed or in danger, was not forced to perform, was always accompanied by his handlers, and for the great majority of the time was lying down in a relaxed state facing away from the audience.”

The school said the hotel approved the tiger appearance.