MIAMI (AP) – Sean Newcomb allowed no runs for the third start in a row and gave up only one hit in six innings to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Sunday.

Newcomb (4-1) has pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings and last allowed a run on April 26.

Brian Anderson’s double in the second inning was the lone hit off the left-hander, who has given up five hits total in his past three starts. Newcomb walked four, struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.51.

With the score 4-0, Atlanta closer Arodys Vizcaino came on after the first two batters singled in the ninth. He gave up a three-run pinch-hit homer to Justin Bour with one out, then retired the next two batters for his seventh save in eight chances, completing a four-hitter.

Ender Inciarte hit his third homer of the year and his second in two games for the NL East-leading Braves, who took three of four in the series. They have won 10 of their past 11 road games and improved to 38-20 at Marlins Park.

Jose Urena (0-6) allowed three runs in six innings. The Marlins’ opening day starter remained winless in nine outings after going 14-7 last year.

Miami shortstop Yadiel Rivera failed to catch Nick Markakis’ routine two-out popup in the first inning, which allowed Freddie Freeman to score from first base.

Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled to lead off the sixth, and Inciarte homered with two outs. Marlins pitchers have allowed 16 homers in the past eight games.

MARLINS RECORD

Bour’s pinch-homer was his third this season and the fifth of his career, a franchise record.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins 1B Miguel Rojas was hit by a pitch on the left arm in the seventh by Sam Freeman and left the game in the eighth.

