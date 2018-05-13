Filed Under:Allapattah, Attempted Robbery, Local TV, Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a driver who had been shot crashed his vehicle in front of an Allapattah home.

It happened in the 3000 block of NW 22nd Avenue around 11 p.m.

Miami police said Francisco Martinez Jr., 24, had attempted to rob three people at NW 22nd Avenue and 28th Street when he was shot. Martinez tried to drive off but ended up crashing into a vehicle parked in front of a home blocks away.

Martinez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

