PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Monday marks three months since the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Sunday was an especially emotionally Mother’s Day for the Parkland mothers who lost loved ones.

“We called him Lukey bear,” said Gena Hoyer.

Gena and her husband Tom loved their son Luke more than words can describe.

“Luke was at home with me all the time, he was just sweet,” said Gena.

The last few months have been heartbreaking, their son one of the 17 people killed in the shooting.

On Saturday, the Hoyers were joined by other Parkland moms who lost their sons and daughters outside a Dick’s Sporting Goods to thank them and other retailers who changed their policies on gun sales. The mothers then held a ‘shop in’ and urged supporters to do the same.

“It’s going to be a difficult weekend so we wanted to change our tragedy to something positive. We thought this was just one way to do that,” said Gena Hoyer.