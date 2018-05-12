Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Located in the heart of the Sunset Harbour on South Beach is Stiltsville fish bar, a charming neighborhood eatery which makes you instantly feel like you’re about to set off on an adventure at sea.

Stiltsville is owned by two executive chefs who happen to be life partners as well. Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth met 8 years ago after Janine moved from Australia to Miami and were co-workers for years before becoming romantic. Now the couple have 2 children.

Since it opened in September of 2016, the concept has been clear. A locally sourced seafood driven menu. Something Jeff knows well coming from The Florida Panhandle.

Another huge part of the restaurant is the bar and Stiltsville’s signature cocktails.

The most popular cocktail is served in a copper cup exclusive to Stiltsville Fish Bar. It’s called “The Mermaid Formerly Known as Janine.”

Here is the recipe:

Yields: 1 Cocktail

Ingredients:

3 oz. Absolut Elyx Vodka

.5 oz. St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.25 oz. Passion Fruit Juice

.75 oz. Earl Grey Tea Syrup (Earl Grey tea bags steeped in simple syrup)

Splash of Champagne

Directions: