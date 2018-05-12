Filed Under:Cocktails, Digital Bite, Drink, Food, Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, Stiltsville Fish Bar

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Located in the heart of the Sunset Harbour on South Beach is Stiltsville fish bar, a charming neighborhood eatery which makes you instantly  feel like you’re about to set off on an adventure at sea.

Stiltsville is owned  by two executive  chefs who happen to be life partners as well. Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth met 8 years ago after Janine moved from Australia to Miami and were co-workers for years before becoming romantic. Now the couple have 2 children.

Since it opened in September of  2016, the concept has been clear.  A locally sourced seafood driven menu.  Something Jeff knows well coming from The Florida Panhandle.

Another huge part of the restaurant is the bar and Stiltsville’s signature cocktails.

stiltsville mermaid drink2 Whats Sexy, Shiny, Slender? The Mermaid Formerly Known As Janine In Our Digital Bite

The Mermaid Formerly Known as Janine cocktail at Stiltsville Fish Bar. (CBS4)

The most popular cocktail is served in a copper cup exclusive to Stiltsville Fish Bar. It’s called “The Mermaid Formerly Known as Janine.”

Here is the recipe:

Yields: 1 Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz. Absolut Elyx Vodka
  • .5 oz.   St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur
  • .75 oz. Lemon Juice
  • .25 oz. Passion Fruit Juice
  • .75 oz. Earl Grey Tea Syrup (Earl Grey tea bags steeped in simple syrup)
  • Splash of Champagne

Directions:

  • Mix all ingredients (except for Champagne) together in a shaker
  • Pour over ice
  • Top with a splash of champagne
  • Enjoy!
stiltsville mermaid formally known as janine Whats Sexy, Shiny, Slender? The Mermaid Formerly Known As Janine In Our Digital Bite

The Mermaid Formerly Known as Janine cocktail at Stiltsville Fish Bar. (CBS4)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch