Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will make history when he sits down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore next month.

The president hopes to walk away with a deal that would denuclearize the Korean peninsula. Mr. Trump sounded optimistic about his upcoming summit during a rally in Indiana on Thursday.

The relationship is good, hopefully for all of us, for the world, hopefully, something very good is going to happen,” he told the crowd.

Trump has said he wants a deal that denuclearizes the Korean peninsula or he’ll walk away from negotiations.

“Everybody in the fake news, when they were saying he’s going to get us into a nuclear war, well you know what gets us into wars, weakness,” said Trump.

Details of the summit are slowing emerging but its still unclear if the president will have any private face-to-face meetings with the North Korean leader.

On Thursday, Trump praised Kim for releasing three Korean Americans held as prisoners. The White House said the men are in good health and undergoing medical evaluations at Walter Reed Hospital.

As Trump looks to turn a new page in US-North Korea relations, Japan’s prime minister says his country will not provide any aid to North Korea until abductees are released.

The White House cautioned that any provocation from North Korea before the meeting could jeopardize the summit.