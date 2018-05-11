Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s so-called “Robocall King” will have to pay a king’s ransom in fines.

The Federal Communications Commission has decided to fine Adrian Abramovich a record $120 million for his practices. He was charged with making about 100-million robocalls in about three months.

Many of the calls duped people into buying what they thought were good deals on travel. They often came from phone numbers disguised as being in the same area code as the target, a practice known as caller ID “spoofing.”