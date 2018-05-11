Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s just something about Meghan Markle’s sparkle when it comes to her sense of style.

It’s been referred to as “The Meghan Markle Effect”.

As fashionista’s, stylists and big name designers themselves all Hail Meghan!

“I love her style. I love that she’s not stuck up. She’s a little more free. a little more willing to experiment and willing to break the mold. It’s so American,” said couture fashion designer Naeem Kahn.

Naaem should know. He’s dressed everyone from movie stars to royalty to First Lady Michelle Obama.

When Naeem accessorized a navy Stella McCartney cape dress with his shimmery gold Zodiac clutch bag, to The Queen’s Birthday Concert in April, it was quite the moment.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo caught up with Naeem recently at his Miami condo.

“Oh My God!” Naaem said. “I was so happy when she wore that bag! I knew she got it but I didn’t know she was going to wear it. It just gets crazy when I get reports from the office how the bag is doing. It’s insane. The whole Zodiac collection is selling out.”

Stylist Elysze Held says Meghan’s style hasn’t changed much since she started dating Harry, only a few noticeable tweaks.

“I see the biggest difference with her royal look is that her hemlines have dropped a few inches. She wears smaller bags because the royal look is really clutches,” said Held

Meghan turned heads when she wore the black chic Halo dress, with a messy bun to a woman’s empowerment reception last month.

Both hair salons and stores were flooded with calls wanting what she has.

“We have the exact dress here at Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Center. It’s the black Halo. It’s a very fitted silhouette. The dress runs $375,” Elyze said, showing off a local model wearing the dress inside the store.

The strappy shoes are the same as Meghan’s as well, designed by Aquazurra.

The green floral Self Portrait dress she wore the to the Invictus Games, can’t even be found in stores.

But, Elysze found a comparable look at Saks Fifth Avenue on Brickell as model Brianna models a floral Zimmerman with the same Manolo Blahnik pointy toed pumps and a similar cross body bag with a gold chain.

“And her all American blazer! She’s showing she’s not a frilly girl, but she has a way to show edge to it.” she said.

Edgy. Not frilly. She’s quintessential California cool and when she can, she favors all black.

“She shows her all American roots when she comes out in all black. Every fashion girl loves a good black outfit and Meghan Markle is no different,” said Held.