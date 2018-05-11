Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A double shooting in Opa-locka in which one man was killed may have been a case of road rage.

The shooting happened Thursday at NW 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

Family members told CBS4 the man who died, Jarvis Rivers, was the father of a young boy. The second man shot, identified as Kenneth Spencer, remains in critical condition.

“The source of the call was a 911 caller that reported that there was a man in the intersection that appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds and was injured,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Det. Lee Cowart.

According to police, their officers found a bullet-riddled car which had crashed into another vehicle.

A nearby business owner says he heard the crash right after he heard shots fired.

“I was in my office when I heard gunshots. It sounded like a high-caliber weapon,” said Zain Maniar, who works nearby. “We saw one person on the floor. He was injured, asking for help.”

A law enforcement source told CBS4 they are looking for a blue or black Ford F 350 dually.

Police have not said if there was more than one gunman.