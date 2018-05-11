By Craig Setzer
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is a world-wide boating destination but as we head into the start of hurricane season soon, boaters need to be prepared.

Hurricane preparedness for boaters is essential even before a hurricane forms.

“I can’t stress it enough for people to come to their boats and take care of their property,” said Dinner Key Marina Manager Maria Buston. “It’s so important.”

Hundreds of boats littered Florida’s coastlines and waterways after Hurricane Irma.

Besides the wind, wave action and storm surge can be particular damaging around boats and everything around boats which is why you need to have a plan for your boat when a hurricane threatens.

