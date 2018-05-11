Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Kindred Hospital in Fort Lauderdale had to be evacuated Friday afternoon due to a power outage, fire officials said.

Hospital staff, located at 1516 E. Las Olas Blvd., became concerned about critically ill patients requiring ventilators and wanted them moved, according to Fort Lauderdale Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Heiser.

Patients were taken to Broward Health Medical Center before power was restored, according to authorities.

Aerial footage from Chopper 4 showed numerous ambulances outside the hospital.