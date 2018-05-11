Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Marion County sheriff’s deputy rushed into action to save a baby’s life.

Deputy Jeremie Nix said he noticed a distressed woman when he pulled up at an intersection.

“And I see this car sitting in the middle of the traffic lane and it’s a lady screaming and I roll my window down and she says my baby is not breathing,” he said.

Dashcam footage shows Nix rushing to the frantic mother and her motionless baby. Nix fell to his knees and immediately began to perform CPR on the three-month-old child. After just a few moments, Nix said he heard a faint breath.

“I just knew I couldn’t wait any longer, I just knew this baby did have time to wait on an ambulance so couldn’t wait, the only thing I knew to do was go,” he said.

Nix took the baby to his car and rushed to the hospital – the baby in one arm, steering with his other. He made it to the hospital and rushed inside.

“I remember praying, thanking God for putting me in the right place in the right time for the right reason,” said Nix. “The doctor there said the baby was lucky to be at their hospital, that if it did not play out the way it did, the baby wouldn’t have made it”

Doctors say the baby is expected to make a full recovery.