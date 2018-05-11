Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A plea hearing for a Miami-Dade police officer accused of beating his daughter has been rescheduled.

On March 19th, Raymond Rosario, 44, was called to his 14-year-old daughter’s school, Pinecrest Cove Academy, on March 19th after the teen reportedly was disrespectful to her teacher.

Once he arrived, his daughter was called to the main office. The school’s security cameras then captured Rosario grabbing the girl by the hair and beating her. According to the arrest report, he slapped her in the face, whipped her legs with a belt, and punched her in the face.

The video shows two women in the office during the incident who failed to intervene on the girl’s behalf.

Rosario turned himself in on April 2nd and charged with one count of felony child abuse.

His plea hearing has now been set for May 15th.