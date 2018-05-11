Filed Under:Disney World, Local TV, Magic Kingdom, Parade Fire

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — A fire-breathing dragon at a Walt Disney World parade actually caught fire Friday.

It happened during the Magic Kingdom’s daily Festival of Fantasy parade.

The dragon, representing the “Sleeping Beauty” character Maleficent, is supposed to breathe fire, but instead, its head caught fire.

Social media quickly filled up with pictures of the flaming dragon in the middle of Liberty Square.

 

 

Every one stayed calm because many people thought it was part of the show.

 

The fire was quickly put out and nobody was hurt.

 

Disney officials say they are still trying to figure out what went wrong.

