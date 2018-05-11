Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Broward judge has given the brother of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz permission to move to Virginia.

“I’m not going to stop you. I’m sending you to Virginia,” said Judge Mindy Brown during a hearing Friday.

Zachary Cruz, 18, wants to move to Virginia where a full-time job is waiting for him. He was also offered a free apartment for one year in Staunton, Virginia.

Cruz is currently on six months’ probation for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and needed court permission to leave.

“I believe Mr. Cruz is being given an opportunity that is not available to him in Broward County,” said Judge Brown. It seems to be a wonderful opportunity that I don’t want to slip by Mr. Cruz.

Cruz’s job and living quarters are being provided by Nexus Services, which specializes in helping people adjust after prison or treatment.

Cruz will work as a maintenance mechanic paying $13 an hour on Nexus properties – both residential and commercial.

Terry Shipe, vice president of support services at Nexus, said Cruz’s job would have him cleaning, painting, mowing lawns, and doing some light electrical work after he had been trained and certified.

Nexus Services’ Terry Anne Johnson said Cruz would receive weekly counseling sessions and she would like additional counseling added to that. She also told the judge that Cruz would have a curfew – initially 9 p.m.

When asked why things would be different in Virginia than in South Florida where he violated his probation Cruz replied, “We didn’t he a good relationship, I now have a fresh relationship with these people.”

Cruz told the judge that while he’s in Virginia he would try to get his high school diploma and wants to study auto mechanics.

Judge Brown made it a point to tell Cruz that all terms of his probation remain in effect, he must check in with his probation officer once a week, and he can’t commit any violations no matter how small they seem.

“No law violation is a small violation,” she said.

His brother Nikolas faces the death penalty if convicted of the February 14th shooting at Douglas High that killed 17 people.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)