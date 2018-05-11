Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Brightline announced on Friday that its new service into Miami would begin on Saturday, May 19.

Service will be offered between West Palm Beach and Miami. Riders will be able to go from West Palm Beach to Miami in 1 hour and from Fort Lauderdale to Miami in 30 minutes.

Fares for a one-way Miami-to-West Palm would start at $15, and riding between Miami and Fort Lauderdale starts at $10.

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, South Florida U.S. Representatives Frederica Wilson, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and Carlos Curbelo were among the dignitaries attending Brightline’s announcement at its new station in downtown Miami.

“Today is an exciting day in the City of Miami. The opening of MiamiCentral Station marks the beginning of a future where our residents and visitors can utilize modern transportation in a safe, efficient, and cost-effective manner.” Passengers can now take advantage of this convenient service that will connect us to close to six million people and other parts of our region. The arrival of Brightline to Miami is consistent with our mission to pursue innovative methods that enhance our residents’ quality of life,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

“I am thrilled to welcome Brightline to Miami and this is truly a historic moment. In the late 1800s, Miami was transformed when industrialist Henry Flagler built a railroad system in our great city. I am hoping that history will repeat itself with the launch of Brightline’s express passenger rail service.” U.S. Representatives Frederica Wilson said.

The company announced that discounts would be available for children, senior citizens, and military personnel.