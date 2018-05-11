Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four men charged with a hate crime in connection with an attack on a gay couple on Miami Beach are back in custody after a judge raised their bond.

In court Friday morning, the judge ordered that the men be held on a new bond of $75 thousand and must now be fitted with electronic ankle monitors.

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced the hate crime charge against Juan Lopez, Luis Alonso, Adonis Diaz and Pablo Reinaldo Romo. The men were originally charged with aggravated battery.

Prosecutors say the men beat a gay couple outside a public bathroom near 5th Street and Ocean Drive hours after the annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade.

Th four men are now charged with aggravated battery with prejudice. If they are convicted they each face 30-years in prison.