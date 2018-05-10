Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – The date and place have been set for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The president made the announcement Thursday morning on Twitter.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

The summit, which has been in the works since Trump accepted Kim’s invitation to meet in March, will be the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean leader.

US officials had also considered holding the summit at the Korean demilitarized zone or in Mongolia, but ultimately settled on the city-state of Singapore as the location.

Earlier Thursday morning, the President and First Lady personally welcomed home three Americans who had been detained in North Korea.

Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim, were freed Wednesday while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on a visit to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang to discuss Trump’s upcoming summit with Kim.

Trump told waiting reporters it was “nice” of the North Korean leader to release the three men ahead of their planned summit.

“Frankly we didn’t think this was going to happen … it’s a very important thing to all of us to be able to get these three great people out,” he said.

Trump has previously said the release of the three men was part of working towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.