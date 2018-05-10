Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch an upgraded version of its Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Thursday, to boost Bangladesh’s first communications satellite into orbit.

The first “Block 5” Falcon 9 is set to launch from pad 39A at 4:12 p.m., which is the opening of a two-hour 10-minute window. Forecasters are predicting an 80 percent chance of acceptable weather.

The rocket is the first “block 5” version of the booster, incorporating numerous design changes to improve performance, safety, and reusability.

SpaceX has re-launched 11 first stage boosters to date, but none has flown more than twice.

Block 5 is designed for 10 or more flights with limited refurbishment and should be capable of additional flights with further testing.

The first stage of the rocket will target a landing on a robotic drone ship off the Florida coast shortly after liftoff.

Going into Thursday’s launch, SpaceX’s landing record stood at 24 successful booster recoveries, 12 on land and 12 on drone ships.

The Block 5 was also designed to meet NASA’s stringent crew-carrying requirements. In addition to being used to eventually launch astronauts to the International Space Station, it will be used for high-priority national security payloads for the Pentagon.

The communications satellite, called Bangabandhu 1, will be Bangladesh’s first communications satellite. The spacecraft will provide a variety of broadcast and communications services to residents of the densely populated South Asian nation.