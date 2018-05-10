Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a road rage incident in Opa-locka, resulting in one death and another in critical condition.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon at Northwest 27th Street and Ali Baba Avenue, according to authorities.

Police say the man who was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital is in critical condition.

CBS4 Miami video footage showed a white vehicle at the scene riddled with bullet holes.

Witnesses say gunshots were heard and then a crash right after, according to authorities.

A number of streets had to be blocked off, affecting traffic, as police began their investigation.

No other details were immediately available.