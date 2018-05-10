Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a road rage incident Thursday afternoon in Opa-Locka, resulting in one death and another person being injured.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon at NW 27 and Ali Baba Avenue, according to authorities.

Police say the man who was injured was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses say gunshots were heard and then a crash right after, according to authorities.

No other details were immediately known.