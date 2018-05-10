Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A fiery crash of a Tesla in Ft. Lauderdale which claimed the lives of two teens has drawn the interest of the National Transportation Safety Board.

The agency has sent a team of four investigators to look into this accident. The NTSB doesn’t normally look into car crashes but this particular one was with an electric Tesla, so the agency wants to make sure the car’s technology had nothing to do with the fire.

The 2014 Tesla Model S was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a wall on Seabreeze Boulevard and burst into flames. The crash occurred right near a sharp curve heading southbound off of Fort Lauderdale Beach near the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel.

“I saw the car coming too fast, southbound around that curve, sideswipe the first wall, hit the second wall, the curved wall, and immediately burst into flames,” said Larry Groshart. “It was burning all the way across until it hit the lamp post.”

The driver, 18-year-old Barrett Riley, and the front seat passenger, 18-year-old Edgar Monserratt, died in the crash. Alexander Berry, 18, who was in the back seat, was ejected on impact. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

The NTSB said their primary focus will be “on emergency response in relation to the electric vehicle battery fire, including fire department activities and towing operations.” The agency said they want to focus on emerging transportation technologies and have seen fires in electric batteries after accidents. They do not anticipate autopilot being a part of this investigation.

“NTSB has a long history of investigating emerging transportation technologies, such as lithium-ion battery fires in commercial aviation, as well as a fire involving the lithium-ion battery in a Chevrolet Volt in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” said NTSB Chairman Robert S. Sumwalt.

It’s the second time in the past two months that the agency has investigated a Tesla fire. A probe is under way into a fire in a Tesla Model X SUV that crashed on a freeway near Mountain View, California, on March 23. Lithium-ion batteries like those used by Tesla can catch fire and burn rapidly in a crash, although Tesla has maintained its vehicles catch fire far less often than those powered by gasoline.

On Wednesday, Tesla released a statement regarding the crash.

“The family who owned the car has been a close friend of Tesla for many years, and this hits us particularly hard. Everything we have seen thus far indicated a very high-speed collision and that Autopilot was not engaged. Serious high-speed collisions can result in a fire, regardless of the type of car.”

Family and friends of the teens came together at a vigil on the beach at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Wednesday night to begin the agonizing process of saying goodbye to these two good young men.

