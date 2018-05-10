Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HONOLULU (CBSMiami) – The news has gone from bad to worse for some residents of Hawaii’s big island.

Geologists say not only are there no indications that the Kilauea volcano’s eruptions are letting up, there are signs that it could get a lot worse.

“I went around the corner and I saw the lava coming at me as big as a house,” said Michael Hale whose home was swallowed by the lava along with dozens of other.

Geologists say there are signs that point to more violent eruptions in the next few weeks, eruptions which could shoot rocks weighing several tons up to 20 miles.

Another threat is in the air. Fumes emanating from the lava flow form a vog, or volcanic fog. It’s toxic and drifts far from the eruption.

Residents who have not been ordered to evacuate their homes have been asked to stay indoors with the windows shut. The high levels of sulfuric acid in the air can cause headaches, irritate lungs and even induce asthma attacks.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will shut down Friday in anticipation of a possible explosive event at Kilauea volcano’s summit crater.