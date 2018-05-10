Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was gunned down outside a Miami Gardens home overnight.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at NW 22nd Avenue and NW 152nd Terrace.

Witnesses said the driver of a white Ford truck with a loud exhaust seemed to be chasing after the man. Shots were fired from inside the truck which struck the man. He managed to make it a few steps more when he was hit again and fell to the ground outside a home.

The couple who lives in the home heard the shots and saw the man go down.

“Corner houses, they can get very dangerous but I would have never dreamed that somebody would just literally come by and shoot the man at my back gate,” said Debra Williams

Area residents say this is nothing new and there’s a lot of crime, shootings, and drug activity in their neighborhood.