Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – The brother of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz wants to make a big move.

Zachary Cruz, 18, has asked a judge to allow him to move to Virginia where a full-time job is waiting for him.

The attorney for Cruz filed a motion Thursday saying his client had been offered a free home for one year in Staunton, Virginia.

Cruz is currently on six months’ probation for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and needs court permission to leave.

The motion says Zachary Cruz would be hired as a maintenance mechanic paying $13 an hour. His job and living quarters would be provided by Nexus Services, which the motion says specializes in helping people adjust after prison or treatment.

His brother Nikolas faces the death penalty if convicted of the February 14th shooting at Douglas High that killed 17 people.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)