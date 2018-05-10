Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – As we approach the three month mark since the Stoneman Douglas massacre, another group charged with analyzing what went wrong met Thursday.

The Broward County Commission has hired the National Police Foundation to prepare an after action report.

More than a dozen local stakeholders, including educators, law enforcement and mental health experts are providing community input.

“We are being challenged to think differently. How do we prepare for these events without armed encampments so we enjoy the communities we live in,” said Frank Straub of the Police Foundation.

Everything is being analyzed, from the law enforcement response to the communications system working as it should and the possible warning signs from the accused mass shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Former county commissioner Lois Wexler is chairing the community task force that will be advising the Police Foundation.

She says she has talked to many teachers and some of the focus needs to be on helping them handle other potential threats.

“The support they need for children in the classroom, particularly in middle schools and at the high school level,” she says.

BSO Colonel Jack Dale, who is also on the panel, said he’s starting to see more coordination between agencies to identify possible threats.

“We may only have one small piece and by itself it means nothing but when you look at the indicators and the totality maybe it makes more sense you get the right resources directed towards them,” he said.

The Police Foundation said it expects to have an initial report in three months.