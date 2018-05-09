Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A staple of the American road, Waffle Houses can be found just about everywhere.

Except in Miami-Dade.

Well, that changed on Wednesday when the fast food chain opened its first Dade location at 19675 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Over 100 new employees, mostly Miami Gardens residents, along with Waffle House executives, City of Miami Gardens officials and staff attended the official ribbon cutting at one what’s considered one of the largest Grand Openings in the company’s history.

Waffle House restaurants operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year which inspired urban myth that “Waffle House doors have no locks.”

Nationwide, Waffle House operates more than 1,500 restaurants company and franchisee-owned. They hold the title as the world’s leading server of waffles, omelets, and T-bone steaks.