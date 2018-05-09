Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Ryan Mayer

We haven’t seen Tiger Woods compete for the Claret Jug since he missed the cut in 2015 at St. Andrews. That will change this year as, according to The Open’s Twitter account, Woods has committed to playing in this year’s Open Championship, set to take place at Carnoustie.

⚠️ Breaking News ⚠️@TigerWoods confirms entry to play The 147th Open at Carnoustie 🤝

🏌️ https://t.co/kGAMz80WJ2 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/zXpdFIfEM5 — The Open (@TheOpen) May 9, 2018

Woods has won The Open Championship three times in his career, but finished seventh and 12th the last two times that the tournament was held at Carnoustie. The last win for Woods at The Open came 12 years ago at Royal Liverpool, when he finished 18-under par on the weekend.

This season is the first in a long time that we’ve seen Tiger Woods play what amounts to a full schedule of golf. After finishing t-55th at the Wells Fargo Championship this past weekend, he is set to tee it up on Thursday in The Player’s Championship. He’ll play with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds of the tournament as part of one of the featured groups. Woods has finished over par in each of his last two events, a trend that he’ll be looking to reverse this weekend.