PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – It’s Teacher Appreciation Week!

It’s especially meaningful this year for teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Nearly three months have passed since the Valentine’s Day massacre that saw a teenage shooter claim the lives of 17 students and faculty members.

CBS4 photojournalist Adam Spunt spoke to a mother and her daughter who are spreading love and support to teachers at the school.