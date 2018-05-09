Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to abduct a girl last Friday in Miami Gardens.

The 16-year-old was walking to Norland Senior High School just after 8 a.m., when police say a man got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at her back, telling her to get into the car.

Police said the girl continued to walk to school, ignoring the man’s demands.

She told police that he got back into his vehicle and even tried to block her with his car, but that she kept ignoring him and eventually made it to school, where she called the police.

The Miami Gardens Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Authorities describe him as a male, in his mid-twenties, 5’2, dark skinned, muscular build, goatee, mustache and a low cut haircut. They say he was wearing a blue tee shirt and blue jeans. Police also said he was driving an older silver-colored Infinity with peeling window tint.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-1648 or Miami-Dade County Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).