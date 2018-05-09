Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Video from the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico basin has revealed a striking looking squid which might be a previously unknown species.

The blood-red creature was filmed by the crew of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) ship, the Okeanos Explorer, in April.

The Okeanos Explorer was on a 23-day expedition.

According to the NOAA’S website mission statement, one of the expedition’s aims is “to explore and discover vulnerable marine habitats – particularly high-density deep-sea coral and sponge communities.”

It also will “explore areas relevant to resource managers such as essential fish habitats, habitat areas of particular concern, and national marine sanctuaries and their proposed expansion areas.”

The Explorer conducted 24-hour operations consisting of daytime remotely operated vehicle (ROV) dives and overnight mapping operations throughout the Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf of Mexico 2018 expedition ended on May 3.