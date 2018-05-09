Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida foodies unite! The countdown is on to this year’s Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration.

It’s a food lovers dream as attendees enjoy delicious food from over 30 of South Florida’s top restaurants. There’s also a full open bar, live entertainment, raffles and a complimentary gift bag.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor and our own Entertainment and Lifestyle reporter Lisa Petrillo is emceeing the annual event, which raises funds for Make-a-Wish Southern Florida, Special Olympics Florida, and the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy.

Confirmed restaurants for the 2018 Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration are: NYY Steak, YOLO, S3, Boatyard, Glass & Vine, Rooftop, Casa D’Angelo, Lightkeepers, Matador Room By Jean-Georges Vongerichten & Market At EDITION By Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Beaker & Gray, Toro Toro, Point Royal, Ms. Cheezious, The Rusty Pelican, Amour de Miami, CrepeMaker, Wynwood Parlor, Grate Madeleine, Sobe Promos, Per’La Specialty Roasters and more.

The event takes place Friday, May 11 at the Broward County Convention Center.

VIP tickets include one-hour early access beginning at 6:30 p.m., while general admission ticket holders enter at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information and tickets or call 305-341-4701.