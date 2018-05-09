Filed Under:Crime, local, Local TV, School, Shooting, Shots Fired, West Palm Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating a shooting that occurred near an elementary school in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police said on Twitter that the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a location to the immediate southwest of Pleasant City Elementary.

One person was injured, but police didn’t immediately identify the victim or any shooter.

Police say nearby schools were notified as a precaution, but suspects didn’t flee to a school, nor were they at a school.

