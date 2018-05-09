Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two Pine Crest School seniors were killed in a fiery crash in Ft. Lauderdale Tuesday evening.

Residents who live in the area of Harbor Beach say they heard a series of loud crashes just before 7 p.m. and ran out of their homes to find a vehicle on Seabreeze Boulevard fully engulfed in flames.

“Two people trapped in the front seats,” said one resident, who asked not to be identified. “Nobody could help because the car was on fire. The fire was so intense that nobody could reach them. There were people trying to get there but it wasn’t happening.”

The crash occurred right near a sharp curve heading southbound off of Fort Lauderdale Beach near the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel.

The victims, both 18, were driving a Tesla. A third person in the car was ejected and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Tuesday night, Dr. Dana Markham, the principal of the Pine Crest School, sent out a letter to parents.

“We learned this evening of a fatal car accident involving two beloved Pine Crest School students from the Class of 2018. We realize the impact that an event like has on our close-knit community, and words cannot express our sorrow,” she wrote.

Markham wrote that all Upper School final exams (AP and non-AP) have been canceled for Wednesday

“Counselors will be available to assist our students on both Pine Crest School campuses throughout the days to come. Upper School students are welcome to come together on campus tomorrow to grieve and connect,” wrote Markham.

Fort Lauderdale Police are trying to piece together exactly what happened. They have not yet released the names of anyone involved.