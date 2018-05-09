Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami/AP) — Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a waxwork of Meghan Markle as it prepares for events marking her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.

The likeness of the American actress sports the emerald green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore for the couple’s engagement announcement and a replica of the ring Harry gave her.

Once the couple announced their engagement last November, sculptors go to work and it came with some pressure.

“Because she’s so well-known, she’s so beautiful, everybody will have a massive expectation as to how we will do her,” explained Principal sculptor Stephen Mansfield.

Madame Tussauds works closely with Buckingham Palace to get royal family figurines just right. Since Meghan was too busy for a sitting, sculptors used photos to gauge her height and body type.

The waxwork will be placed beside one of Harry, which has been updated to add a beard.

The royal couple will be on display in front of a 15-foot video wall, where visitors can choose a backdrop for selfies.

“Whether that’s being at the wedding party or relaxing on the beach, it’s all about guests choosing how they’d like to hang out with them,” said Claire Treacy from Madame Tussauds London.

The waxworks will first be displayed to the public on the day before the wedding, May 18.

The attraction said it will offer free entry to guests named Meghan or Harry on the day of the royal wedding — but only for one day.

Madame Tussauds London’s sister attraction in New York is planning to reveal its Meghan figure on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)