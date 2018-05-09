Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police say they are searching for a man who shot his sister in the chest after an argument at their home Wednesday morning.

They believe this was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

Family members identify the victim as 25-year-old Precious Ford and her brother as 28-year-old Roderick Ford, who records show has been arrested before for drug charges.

Those family members who were trying to visit Precious Ford at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that they were not sure what their loved news were arguing about.

They said that even though Precious Ford was shot in the chest, they said she is going to be ok.

Miami Police were called to the home just after 9:30 in the morning at the corner of Northwest 15th Avenue and 69th Street. No one at the house wanted to say anything. Police could be seen speaking to family members and witnesses.

Miami Police spokeswoman, Officer Kenia Fallat said “We have learned that a woman was shot in the chest. We don’t know what the argument was about but we know that she was immediately transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.”

“We believe he may still have a weapon and we can say that we do not want to alarm anyone. We do not believe that he may want to harm anyone else. This was an isolated incident. It was unfortunate but it does happen on a day to day basis,” said Fallat.

Neighbors say they are in disbelief.

Keith West said, “This is not making any sense. Family members having an altercation and it turns in to a shooting. It hurts. I have daughters and they have arguments and fights but they don’t shoot one another.”

“After this shooting I was told the brother just walked off. He didn’t run. He just walked off,” said West. “All I have to say is if you know anything, give us the answers. God knows the answers. All I have to say is you should turn yourself in.”

Neighbors and family members said they thought that West would turn himself in.

Anyone with information that can help police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).