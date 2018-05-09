Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TEHRAN (CBSMiami) – Iran’s parliament has called for a “proportional and reciprocal action” in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of a deal which halted Iran’s nuclear program.

On Tuesday, Trump fulfilled a campaign by declaring that the U.S. is leaving the deal.

“At the heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction: that a murderous regime desired only a peaceful nuclear energy program,” he said during a news conference.

Trump said he definitive proof that Iran has violated the 2015 agreement aimed at freezing the country’s nuclear ambitions. However, he produced no evidence.

He then signed a memo which reinstated the crippling sanctions that were lifted in 2015.

“That’ll have a significant ripple effect on Iran’s economy. That shows we’re not going to rely on paper performances but real performance,” said National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal was a devastating blow. He warned that his country could restart its nuclear activities within weeks, which could lead to turmoil in the region.

“I think Iran is bringing us closer to war with its belligerent activity in Syria, etc,” said Bolton.

Hardliners are now maneuvering to take advantage of the situation. Conservative lawmakers in parliament chanted “Death to America” and burned a paper U.S. flag during their session.

Rouhani, who staked his reputation on the benefits of the deal, told the world that as far as Iran is concerned, the deal is not dead and he would continue to work with the other five countries still committed to saving it.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Trump’s speech was silly and superficial and contained 10 lies. He added that “you have made a mistake, Trump.”