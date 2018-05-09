Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A brazen thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of hurricane shutters from a Hollywood home was caught on camera.

Now police are hoping someone recognizes him and gives them a call.

The theft took place over a two-day period.

The home’s surveillance camera captured him on March 21st around 8 a.m. backing his truck onto the property and helping himself to some of the hurricane shutters stacked up outside the home. The following day he returned around 9:30 a.m. and stole the rest.

Police say both times he drove off in a southerly direction on North 40th Avenue. He was driving what is thought to be a white Chevy S-10 with a dark-colored tailgate.

Investigators added during both burglaries, he entered his truck through the passenger side door.

He got away with approximately $9,000 worth of shutters.

Anyone with information on the man is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS or http://www.browardcrimestoppers.org.