MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for several vehicle burglaries in Davie.

Authorities say that five vehicles were burglarized during Monday’s overnight hours in the Mystique Estates development.

The suspect is described by police as a male wearing a camo jacket, ball cap, and black shoes.

“The suspect was trying handles to vehicles looking for unlocked doors. It is unknown how many doors were tried, but only unlocked vehicles were burglarized,” Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said.

Police are urging residents to keep their vehicles locked during overnight hours.