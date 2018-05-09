Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — One business owner is offering a one day chauffeured ride in an exotic car for prom to high schoolers who turn in their guns.

Rashawn Welch, President of CeaseFire and 305 Elite Concierge, partners with Miami MVP where he rents out cars to Miami’s exotic car lovers.

This year, he is pushing to get guns off the streets, letting teenagers know if they turn in their guns to Miami Gardens Police Department they will be riding to prom in style.

“You turn in a gun, no questions asked, we’re not asking you for a background check, not write down a tag number, we’re going to turn around and give you a chauffeured car to prom,” Welch explained. “Its’ all about trying to uplift these young men and women who are turning in these guns.”

So far, he said, the types of guns that have been turned in by the teens is shocking.

“We’ve seen a couple AR-15’s. I don’t even know the name of the guns. All I know is they look like some killing machines,” he said.

General Manager of MVP Exotics, Manny Fernandez said, “It worries me, especially a 17-year-old. So the fact that we have the face to the name right here and he can pull it in and whatever we have to do on the back side, we’re all for it.”

Welch’s cars for guns idea has inspired Moises Farji, owner of MIA Soles, to start giving shoes for cars.

He said enough is enough when it comes to gun violence.

“It’s crazy as you can see in these streets everybody killing each other, people are killing people for shoes so if I can help why not,” said Farji.

Welch said all gun owners who come to the station to turn in their guns will remain anonymous.