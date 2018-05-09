Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BIRMINGHAM (CBSMiami) — By day Austin Perrine is a mild-mannered 4-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama. But about once a week Austin turns into this alter ego – a superhero set on feeding as many homeless people as possible.

TJ Perrine, the boy’s father, says it all began a few months ago after he taught his son about homelessness.

Austin gives everyone a chicken sandwich and gives them a piece of advice. He tells them “Don’t forget to show love.”

The boy hero even puts his entire allowance toward his goal to feed as many homeless as possible.

Burger King has stepped in and offered to give Austin all the chicken sandwiches he needs. And lots of other people have donated money to his cause — enough money to buy a lot more than meals.

Austin’s new plan is to build a rehab center for the homeless.

“I want to have a location for people to have a second chance. I want them to be able to have the resources that they need in order to integrate themselves into the workforce and be a successful employee and get some insurance to be able to take care of themselves,” said Austin.

“It’s helpful when superheroes – come from super parents,” he added.

For Austin, feeding the homeless is the highlight of his life.