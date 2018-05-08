Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a deadly crash late Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police say two teens died in a fiery crash on Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday evening.

Police have not released many details but people who live in the area of Harbor Beach say they heard a series of loud crashes just before 7 p.m. and ran out of their homes to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

“Two people trapped in the front seats,” said one resident, who asked not to be identified. “Nobody could help because the car was on fire. The fire was so intense that nobody could reach them. There were people trying to get there but it wasn’t happening.”

It was hard to accept.

We don’t know much about what led to the crash except that it occurred right near a sharp curve heading southbound off of Fort Lauderdale Beach near the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel.

The victims, both 18, were driving a Tesla and one person inside was thrown from the car and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Wendy Mascolo ran to help.

“It broke my heart. It really did,” she said.

She said this area is known for crashes and speeding.

“The speed limit is 30 and even if you come around that curve doing 30, it still is a little too fast,” she said. “You hear it all night. It wakes me up in the middle of the night all the time with them speeding.”

Mascolo says she prayed with friends of the victims who were in the car behind the victims and witnessed the crash. She is devastated for the families of the young men who died.

“These parents. They got the worst call of their lives and their lives are never gonna be the same,” she said. “I just want to hug mine a little closer because you never know when this could happen to you.”

Fort Lauderdale Police are trying to piece together exactly what happened. They have not yet released the names of anyone involved.