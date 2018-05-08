Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Nearly 3,000 graduates received their degrees during Broward College’s commencement exercises Tuesday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

It is a record for the school. The keynote speaker was Mike Jackson, the CEO of Auto Nation.

Patricia Love Davis and her son Kenneth McCray were among the graduates. The mother and son duo share more than an Associate’s degree. They have traveled the road of death, near death and survival together.

“Two things my parents and grandparents instilled in me. God will never put you through more than you can handle and this too shall pass,” said Davis.

Kenneth’s dad died when he was six years old. Three years later, his mom learned she was sick. Patricia was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma. During aggressive chemotherapy, she lapsed into a coma and when she woke up, she had to learn to walk and talk again.

At one point, the mother and son were homeless.

Kenneth McCray took care of his mother through the whole ordeal and learned to run the household.

“It’s been pretty hard these past few years but it’s been harder for her. I’m happy she’s with me and graduating with me,” he said proudly.

Patricia worked in law enforcement for twenty-five years and said getting her Associate’s Degree in criminal justice was on her bucket list.

Kenneth is graduating with an Associate’s Degree in computer science.

Both credit their faith, family, and friends with pulling them through the toughest times.

While Kenneth says he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree, Patricia, who has been cancer free for 13 years, says she would like to take a break for a while.

The two are planning to move to Central Florida for a fresh start.

“I always say I’m surviving survival. It was a challenge but I feel good I made it,” said Patricia.

Congratulations to both!